Go
Toast

The Camel

Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1621 W. Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
Artichoke Fritters$8.99
Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$10.99
Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Live Music
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1621 W. Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heritage

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated award winning restaurant in the fan! Seasonal menu with local produce, craft cocktails & beers, thoughtfully chosen wines. Drop in or make a reservation.
All are welcome!
Drinks . Dining . Hospitality

Goatocado Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foo Dog

No reviews yet

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

Postbellum

No reviews yet

Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021.
Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston