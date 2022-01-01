The Camel
Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1621 W. Broad Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1621 W. Broad Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heritage
Family owned & operated award winning restaurant in the fan! Seasonal menu with local produce, craft cocktails & beers, thoughtfully chosen wines. Drop in or make a reservation.
All are welcome!
Drinks . Dining . Hospitality
Goatocado Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Foo Dog
Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!
Postbellum
Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021.
Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.