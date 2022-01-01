Go
Toast

The Cookshak

Located in Big Bear Lake right in front of the Elks Lodge. The Cookshak is the happening restaurant where the locals come eat and socialize with their furry friends in tow. Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Come visit us today!

40611 Village Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Dip$11.75
Stacked fresh beef on a roll with au jus.
Turkey$12.25
Fresh turkey smoked in house, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, on choice of bread.
Chicken Tenders$10.50
All white meat chicken tenders. Served with steak fries and ranch dressing.
Meatball Sandwich$12.50
Italian meatballs, provolone & romano cheese, homemade marinara sauce, on a roll.
Bottled Water$2.00
Pastrami Dip$12.75
Thin sliced stacked pastrami, pickles, mustard on a roll with au jus.
Ari's Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of bread with sprouts, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, mayo, and oil & vinegar.
4 Piece Fish n Chips$14.75
Hand-battered cod in a beer batter. Served with steak fries and tartar sauce on the side.
California Roast Beef$12.75
High-stacked fresh cooked roast beef, Ortega chili, swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a roll.
Side Salad$3.25
See full menu

Location

40611 Village Drive

Big Bear Lake CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Azteca Grill Mexican Food Restaurant

No reviews yet

Hosts Rosa and Arturo feature authentic Baja Style Mexican dishes, plus several very popular signature menu items— including Azteca Shrimp, Enchiladas del Mar, and the world famous Azteca Quesadillas. The Azteca Grill is a popular Mexican restaurant for both locals and tourists alike. Using the best fresh ingredients and careful preparation, each Azteca dish is distinct, delicious, and reasonably priced. Azteca's breakfast menu includes a variety of American favorites served with country fried potatoes, along with traditional Mexican favorites.

Royal Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Himalayan Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston