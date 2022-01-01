The Corner Taproom - Cascade, IA

This Blonde Ale starts with a classic two row pale malt and a dash of Vienna. We used exclusive Cascade hops to impart both a mild fruity and slight hoppy character. The result is a wonderfully balanced ale that will be a fitting flagship beer for our new taproom in historic Cascade! Enjoy this beer here at Textile and make plans to visit "The Corner Taproom" opening soon in Cascade, IA!

5% ABV, 20 IBU's

