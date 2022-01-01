Go
The Corner Taproom - Cascade, IA

201 1st Ave West

Popular Items

Cascade - Blonde Ale
This Blonde Ale starts with a classic two row pale malt and a dash of Vienna. We used exclusive Cascade hops to impart both a mild fruity and slight hoppy character. The result is a wonderfully balanced ale that will be a fitting flagship beer for our new taproom in historic Cascade! Enjoy this beer here at Textile and make plans to visit "The Corner Taproom" opening soon in Cascade, IA!
5% ABV, 20 IBU's
New Vienna - Vienna Lager
This Vienna style lager is as beautiful as its namesake town just five miles north of Dyersville. Stunning amber color and a clean crisp flavor profile have me looking foward to a pint with some of my very good friends to the north! \t
5.3% ABV, \t22 IBU's
CACTASS KICKR
Cactass Kickr hard cider is five ingredients: Wild yeast fermented fresh pressed apples, local raw honey, Prickly Pear Cactus, Blue Agave Cactus and Dragonfruit. No cane sugar or water added. All natural so no sulfites or preservatives added. Naturally gluten free. No man made ingredients are ever used in our hard ciders. Wild yeast fermentation promotes probiotic growth which we don't remove by filtering and don't kill by adding sulfites or preservatives.
6.2% ABV
APPLE PIE
Infused with Madagascar Vanilla beans and Apple pie spices. Made with all natural ingredients.
Location

Cascade IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
