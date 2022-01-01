Go
THE CREOLE ON 14TH

Come in and enjoy!

3345 14th street nw

Popular Items

Jambalaya$24.00
(Try Vegan) Gulf Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Tomato Creole Sauce Over Your Choice of Fettuccine or Rice
Creole Bird$22.00
Marinated Half Rotisserie Chicken Broiled with our 12 Creole Spice Blend and Stuffed with Spinach & Cheese +$2 Served with Choice of Two Signature Sides
Crab Cakes$38.00
Fresh Super Lump Crab Meat Pan Served with Creole Remoulade Sauce and a Choice of Two Sides
Seafood Mac & Cheese$13.00
The Hot Creole Sandwich$16.00
Hot Honey Fried Creole Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw and American Cheese
Salmon$25.00
Broiled Salmon Topped with a Cream Sauce served with Choice of Two Signature Sides Add Crab Meat to Broiled Salmon +6.00
Loaded Creole Pasta$50.00
Whole Lobster Sautéed with Shrimp, Crab Claws, and Crab Meat Served Over Creamy Tomato Base Fettuccine Pasta
Seafood Creole Fried RIce$13.00
Creole Wings$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Location

3345 14th street nw

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
