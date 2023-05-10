Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Hermanos Restaurant 1426 Park Rd Nw

review star

No reviews yet

1426 Park Rd Nw

Washington, DC 20010

FOOD

Bandera

Chicken Bandera

$11.25

Beef Bandera

$14.00

Pork Bandera

$13.00

Salted Cod Bandera

$15.00

Goat Bandera

$16.00

Ox Tail Bandera

$17.00

Veggie Bandera

$10.00

Tilapia Filet Bandera

$14.00

Whole Tilapia Bandera

$16.00

Mondongo Bandera

$14.50

Empanadas y Aperitivos

Empanada de Pollo

$2.75

Empanada de Res

$2.75

Empanada de Queso

$2.75

Tostones

$5.45

Queso Frito (2pc)

$5.45

Cocina

Bistec Encebollado

$15.00

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.50

Chicharron de Cerdo

$15.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.00

Camarones Criollo

$16.00

Tres Golpes

$15.00

Cuatro Golpes

$16.50

Longaniza

$14.50

Large Red SNapper

$31.00

Red Snapper

$24.00

Mofongo

Mofongo de Pollo

$15.00

Mofongo de Chicharron de Cerdo

$15.00

Mofongo de Camaron

$16.50

Mofongo de Pernil

$15.00

Mofongo Plain

$10.00

Mofongo de Queso

$15.00

Sides

Platanos Maduros

$3.00+

Ensalada de Papa

$3.00+

Side

$2.25+

Stewed Beef Side

$5.00+

Stewed Chicken Side

$3.00+

Pork Side

$5.00+

Stewed Goat Side

$5.00+

Ox Tail Side

$6.00+

Tripe Side

$4.00+

Pig Feet Side

$4.00+

Salted Cod Fish Side

$5.00+

Sancocho

Sancocho

$7.00+

Postres

Dominican Cake

$4.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Flan

$2.50

Conconete

$1.50

Habichuelas con Dulce

$4.00

Macaroon

$1.50

Prod. Dominicano

Golfio

$1.50

Dulce Rodriguez

$7.50

Cocada

$2.50

Cafe Santo Domingo

$12.00

Dulce Mani

$2.50

Casabe

$5.00

Jalao

$2.50

Bowls

$5 Bowl

$4.54

$6 Bowl

$5.45

$7 Bowl

$6.39

DRINKS

Sodas Y Jugos

Coke

$2.25

Can

$1.50

Sprite

$2.25

Calypso

$2.70

Country Club

$2.70

Malta India

$2.70

Ginger Beer

$2.70

Water

$1.50

Everfresh

$2.70

Monster

$3.20

Oh Fresh! Can Juice

$3.00

Jugo Rica 1L

$5.00

Alemana

$5.00

Mabi Taino

$3.00

Jugos Naturales

Chinola

$3.00+

Guanabana

$3.00+

Tamarindo

$3.00+

Mango

$3.00+

Batida Mango

$5.00+

Batida Guanabana

$5.00+

Batida Passion Fruit

$5.00+

Morir Sonando

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Dominican Cuisine

Location

1426 Park Rd Nw, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

