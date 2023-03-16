  • Home
Johnny's All American 3226 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

No reviews yet

3226 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Washington, DC 20010

Call

Hours

Directions

Beverages

SPECIALS ALL NIGHT Mar 6-12

Moscow Mule (Tito's)

$9.00

Dogfish Head Gin Crush

$8.00

Chacho Loverboy Espresso Martini (one cocktail)

$11.00

Charm City Meadworks

$8.50

Dc Brau Full Transparency Seltzer (Passionfruit Orange Guava)

$6.00

Dos Equis Ranch Water

$6.00

High Life (BTL)

$6.00

Modelo Especial Lager (BTL)

$6.00

Old Time Lager (Tall Boy)

$6.00

Genessee Cream Ale

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

French 75

$12.00

House Manhattan

$12.00

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Chacho Margarita

$12.00

House Sazerac

$14.00

Mt. Pleasant Sazerac

$15.00

Mule (Pick Your Style)

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

The Bee's Knees

$10.00

Chacho x Loverboy Espresso Martini

$11.00

CATOCTIN SPECIALS

The Lady Pollinator

$14.00

The Catoctin New York Sour

$14.00

Brunchy Cocktails

House Bloody Mary

$10.00

House-made Bloody Mary Mix, Tito's Vodka. Upgrade to Ketel One or Chacho for $3.

House Bloody Maria

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Canned Cocktails

Dogfish Head Gin Crush (can)

$8.00

Chacho Loverboy Espresso Martini (one cocktail)

$11.00

Beer

High Life (BTL)

$6.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$5.00

Old Time Lager (Tall Boy)

$6.00

IPA- Bell's Hazy

$7.00

IPA - Hellbender Ignite

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

$8.00

DCA Brau Pils

$7.00

Modelo Especial Lager (BTL)

$6.00

Bohemia Lager (BTL)

$6.00

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$7.00

Kolsch - Hellbender

$7.00

Beer and a Pop

High Life (BTL) and Old Overholt

$9.00

Old Time (Tall Boy) and Old Overholt

$9.00

High Life (BTL) and Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Old Time (Tall Boy) and Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Modelo (BTL) and Rancho Alegre

$9.00

Modelo (BTL) and Old Overholt

$9.00

Modelo (BTL) and Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Ciders and Seltzers

Aval Gold French Cider

$8.00

Anxo Cider Blanc (Sugar Free)

$8.50

Anxo District Dry Cider (Sugar Free)

$8.50

Charm City Meadworks

$8.50

Dos Equis Ranch Water

$6.00

Dc Brau Full Transparency Seltzer (Passionfruit Orange Guava)

$6.00

Truly Seltzer

$7.00

Ranch Water - the original

$8.00

Wine

GLS Scarpetta Frico - Sangiovese

$11.00

A classic, Tuscan red wine.

GLS Zolo Organic - Malbec

$13.00

GLS Zolo Organic - Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Scarpetta Frico - Bianco

$11.00

GLS Scarpetta - Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Frenzy (NZ) - Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS Scarpetta Frico - Rose

$11.00

Refreshingly drinkable, dry rose from Tuscany.

Sparkling White - Frico Frizzante (can)

$10.00

The best canned bubbly you will ever have the pleasure of enjoying! An Italian sparkling white that goes with everything. 8.5 oz,, 10% alcohol by volume

GLS Prosecco Brut - Scarpetta

$12.00

A crisp, sparkling white wine from Northern Italy.

BTL Prosecco Brut - Scarpetta

$48.00

A crisp, sparkling white wine from Northern Italy.

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Hayman's London Dry

$7.00

Hendrick's London Dry

$9.00

Jin Jiji Darjeeling Dry Gin

$12.00

Well Tequila (Rancho Alegre, Blanco)

$7.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Bahnez Joven (1.5oz shot)

$12.00

La Venenosa Tabernas White Label

$14.00

Chacho Jalapeno Aguardiente

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$10.00

Cotton & Reed Dry Spiced Rum

$11.00

Cotton & Reed White Rum

$9.00

Smith & Cross Navy Strength Rum

$12.00

Well Whiskey (Roulette Rye)

$7.00

Old Overholt Straight Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$10.00

Johnny Drum Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00

Doc Swinson's Straight Bourbon 5 YR

$12.00

Mt. Pleasant Bourbon

$15.00

Catoctin Creek Rye 92 Proof

$15.00

Catoctin Creek Rye 80 Proof

$13.00

Iwai Japanese Whisky

$13.00

Akashi White Oak Japanese Blended Whisky

$15.00

Glenmorangie Original Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$16.00

McCallan Double Cask 12 Yr

$19.00

Mars Maltage Cosmo Single Malt Wine Cask

$25.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 (1.5oz)

$9.00

Don Ciccio & Figli Fernet (1.5 oz)

$10.00

Absinthe - Mata Hari (1.5 oz)

$10.00

Absinthe - Vieux Pontarlier Francaise Superieur (1.5 oz)

$15.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Pop Up FOOD March 2 - 11

Sammies and Bar Snacks

Turkey Bacon Club and Chips Combo

$7.00

Supreme Sub: Turkey/Ham/Roast Beef Cheddar + Chips Combo

$7.00

Whiskey Pulled Pork Sandwich and Chips Combo

$9.00

Ball Park Dog and Chips Combo

$7.00

Utz Chips or Pretzels

$3.00

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Tex Mex Trail Mix (2oz/4tbsp)

$3.00

Spicy Cajun Peanuts (2oz/4tbsp)

$2.00

Salt N Vinegar Almonds (1oz/2tbsp)

$2.00

Pork Rinds (small bowl)

$4.00

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Market

Bomber

$70.00

Champion button-down sweatshirt

Crewneck sweatshirt

$30.00

Beanie

$22.00

Classic Grey Tee

$18.00

JAAC Tee

$18.00

BallCap

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Enamel Pin

$4.00

Mambo No. 1 Mambo Sauce- (10oz)

$8.50

"Don't Cough" Spicy Mambo Sauce (10oz)

$11.00

Lucky Girl Bloody Mary Mix (32 oz)

$20.00

Lucky Girl Bloody Mary Mix (10oz)

$6.00

Siren Bloody Mary Mix (32oz)

$20.00

Siren Bloody Mary Mix (10oz)

$6.00

Brunch Sampler Pack (2 bloody 2 hot sauce)

$30.00

Pre-Batched Siren (12oz)

$24.00

Pre-Batched Lucky Girl (12oz)

$24.00

Bottle Rose

$15.00

Bottle Red

$15.00

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Sammies

Egg Sammy

$5.99

Brioche, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.99

Brioche, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Egg, American or Sharp Cheddar

Gluten Free Breakfast Taco (1 taco)

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Johnny Cakes

$7.29

Hashbrown

$5.29

Cafe

Pastries and Such

Donut

$3.00

Mini Danish

$3.00

Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Muffin

$4.50

Coffee

Johnny Roast

$4.50

Light Roast, Drip Coffee

Other Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lunch & Dinner

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$6.29

Brioche, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Brioche, pickles, lettuce, tomato, american cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Brioche, pickles, house slaw, aioli

Turkey Club

$9.99

Roasted thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Salads

Grilled Caesar Salad

$11.99

Parmesan, garlic caesar dressing, croutons

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Fries

$5.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

$18.00

6 East Coast Oysters on the Half Shell

Shakes

Lillie Shake

$5.00

Jamocha Milkshake

Bubba Shake

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Johnny Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A nostalgic athletic club and all neighborhoody all-day quick service cafe.

3226 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, Washington, DC 20010

