The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC
Defiance's only cocktail lawn offers a downtown dining experience featuring our outdoor seating and fresh, local food built on seasonal offerings. Although we hold a full liquor license, we specialize in mocktails & other sober alternatives. Most of our wines and beers are crafted locally as well. Please check our website for up to date hours.
651 Clinton St
Location
Defiance OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
