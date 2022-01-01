The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC

Go
Defiance's only cocktail lawn offers a downtown dining experience featuring our outdoor seating and fresh, local food built on seasonal offerings. Although we hold a full liquor license, we specialize in mocktails & other sober alternatives. Most of our wines and beers are crafted locally as well. Please check our website for up to date hours.

651 Clinton St

651 Clinton St

Defiance OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
