Go
Toast

The Depot on Main

Thank you for dining with us, we hope to see you again soon!

101 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Shrimp$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Asian Chicken$14.99
See full menu

Location

101 North Main Street

Corbin KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Windy City on the Water

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bearden Beer Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cubanos ATL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hunny Bee's

No reviews yet

Fingers Fries Shakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston