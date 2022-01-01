Go
The Diner Boys

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2221 Jerusalem Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled American Cheese Sandwich$7.25
Served with pickle & slaw.
Classic 8oz Burger$9.25
Includes pickle, slaw
California Burger$14.25
Sriracha aioli, avocado, swiss and served with fries
Classic Wings$12.25
Boneless Wings$12.50
Served with bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.25
Potato Skins$9.75
Texas Burger$14.95
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and served with fries
Honey BBQ Wrap$14.50
Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. Served with fries, pickle & slaw.
French Dip Melt$14.75
Roast beef, mozzarella, au jus. Served with fries, pickle & slaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2221 Jerusalem Avenue

Merrick NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
