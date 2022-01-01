The Embarras
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
102 E. Harrison St
Villa Grove, IL 61956
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
102 E. Harrison St, Villa Grove IL 61956
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cast Iron Pub
Thank you for supporting your local businesses!
Daly's Sports Bar (IL)
Come in and enjoy!
Philo Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Smoke & Shine Tolono
Come in and enjoy!