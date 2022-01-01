Go
Banner picView gallery

The Inn of Lake George - 12 McGillis Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

12 McGillis Avenue

Lake George, NY 12845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

12 McGillis Avenue, Lake George NY 12845

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lobster Pot Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
81 Canada Street Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
gaslight. - 91 Canada St
orange star4.6 • 239
91 Canada St Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Lake Shore Drive Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
Riverside Provisions - Take Out only available to guests of Lake George Escape Campground
orange starNo Reviews
175 East Schroon River Road Diamond Point, NY 12824
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ BD - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
289 Bay Road Queensbury, NY 12804
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Glens Falls
orange starNo Reviews
221 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake George

Sushi Yoshi - Lake George
orange star4.3 • 1,341
1818 U.S. 9 Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
George's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 359
3857 State Route 9L Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
gaslight. - 91 Canada St
orange star4.6 • 239
91 Canada St Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext
10 McGillis Public House
orange star4.7 • 157
10 McGillis Avenue Lake George, NY 12845
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lake George

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Inn of Lake George - 12 McGillis Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston