The Little Owl Social Pub

3747 Grand Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)

The Cali GC$14.00
Provolone and Swiss cheese, fried avocados, & tomato between sourdough
Chicken Tenders
Panko crusted chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: buffalo, filbert’s root beer BBQ, sweet & spicy chili garlic, ranch or bleu cheese
Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun
BBQ
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with cheddar or your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun
Chicken B.L.T$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun
The Truman Show$15.50
Beer battered fried chicken, maple syrup, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, topped with a fried egg on a buttered brioche bun
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa
Southern Gentleman Sandwich$14.00
Southern fried beer battered chicken, drizzled with crushed red pepper honey topped with pickles served on a buttered brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$14.00
grilled chicken , bacon crumbles, pepper jack cheese & house made ranch served with a side of crema & one of our house salsas: mango jalapeño, pico de gallo or poblano verde

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

3747 Grand Blvd

Brookfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
