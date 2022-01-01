Go
The Loft Augusta image
Bars & Lounges

The Loft Augusta

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

927 Broad St

Augusta, GA 30901

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

927 Broad St, Augusta GA 30901

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L

No reviews yet

An excitingly different Downtown spot!

Craft & Vine

No reviews yet

Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!

The Southern Salad

No reviews yet

FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD
We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.

Taste Wine Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Loft Augusta

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston