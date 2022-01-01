Go
Toast

The Max Retropub

Retropub located in the Blue Dome District in Downtown Tulsa

114-C South Elgin Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

114-C South Elgin Ave

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vintage Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Vintage Wine Bar's inviting staff offers an extensive menu in a beautiful space that is perfect for happy hours, shared snacks, date nights, and night caps

Lefty’s on Greenwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Topeca Vast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saturn Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston