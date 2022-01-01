Go
The Met

Where food and beverage is approachable and satisfying.

306 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)

Popular Items

Met salad whole$9.49
Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Chicken Quesadilla$15.99
Chicken, freshly grated cheese, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and peppercorn ranch dressing with a side of pico, sour cream and tortilla chips.
Mediterranean Salad whole$11.49
Spring mix with grains, fire roasted vegetables, hummus and feta cheese.
Sin Greatly Fries$14.99
10 hour slow smoked pit pork over met fries with cheese, house ranch, pico and fresh jalapenos.
Met Tavern Burger$13.99
Our top seller is blended in house (no frozen patties here) Certified Angus Beef® patty, house cheeses and other secret ingredients.
Chicken Bacon Ranch FB$15.99
Chicken breast, met-house peppercorn buttermilk ranch, bacon and a five cheese blend.
Gnocchi$14.99
Potato pasta seared gently, simmered with California Chardonnay and finished in a Met Kitchen exclusive creamy Alfredo pesto sauce. Sure to delight.
Shrimp Tacos$17.99
Two flour tortillas with eight sautéed jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, garnished with sour cream and a Met side salad.
$17.99
Spinach Salad whole$10.49
Thick cured bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg and topped with parmesan tuile. Hot bacon dressing
1/2 Met Salad$4.99
Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

306 N Main St

Lima OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

