Go
Toast

The Naughty Fox

SO FOXING DELICIOUS
You're invited to enjoy our satisfying menu inspired by our seaside locale paired with beachy cocktails.

111 Crescent Ave

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Lobster Sushi Roll$34.00
tempura fried, spicy lobster, yamagobo, avocado, spicy aioli, jalapeño, ponzu
ahi Poke Nachos$21.00
avocado, mango, fresno chilies, shiso, cilantro, crispy wonton chips, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds
Mac N Cheese$14.00
beer cheese sauce, white cheddar, bread crumbs, green onions
Harbor Burger$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, caramelized onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Tacos$18.00
local catch, spicy aioli, cabbage-plum slaw, pico
Chicken Wings$18.00
ginger-scallion vinaigrette, sesame seeds, pickles, fresno chilies, cilantro, carrots, celery, green goddess ranch
Ice cream sandwich$11.00
choice of cookies, cinnamon ice cream
Crispy Chicken$19.00
coconut panko breaded pan fried chicken breast, purple cabbage, blackened honey, pickled onions
Lobster BLT$36.00
beer battered lobster tail, bacon, spicy whipped avocado, lettuce, tomato
Papas Bravas$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Crescent Ave

AVALON CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

No reviews yet

In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did! Open at 6 am daily.

NDMK Fish House

No reviews yet

high quality local seafood with a casual atmosphere.

CC Beau

No reviews yet

REAL, FAST, & FRESH
Gourmet To-Go
Food for Good,
Your Purchase Gives Back!
100% of Profit goes to Charity

Coyote Joe's Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston