Avalon restaurants you'll love

Go
Avalon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Avalon

Avalon's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Avalon restaurants

The Naughty Fox image

 

The Naughty Fox

111 Crescent Ave, AVALON

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hummus& Naan$14.00
roasted garlic hummus, harissa, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives, preserved meyer lemon
Ahi Poke Nachos$19.00
avocado, mango, fresno chilies, shiso, cilantro, crispy wonton chips, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds
Quinoa & Papaya Salad$15.00
cucumber, carrot, mango, pear, avocado, scallions, spicy lime-miso vinaigrette
More about The Naughty Fox
Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co. image

 

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

205 Crescent Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$3.25
Iced Coffee$3.25
Bagel Sandwich$8.95
More about Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
NDMK Fish House image

 

NDMK Fish House

109 Clarissa Ave, Catalina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Burrito$14.00
French Fries$4.00
B-Rock Roll$18.00
More about NDMK Fish House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Avalon

Burritos

Map

More near Avalon to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston