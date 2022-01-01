Avalon restaurants you'll love
The Naughty Fox
111 Crescent Ave, AVALON
|Popular items
|Hummus& Naan
|$14.00
roasted garlic hummus, harissa, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives, preserved meyer lemon
|Ahi Poke Nachos
|$19.00
avocado, mango, fresno chilies, shiso, cilantro, crispy wonton chips, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds
|Quinoa & Papaya Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, carrot, mango, pear, avocado, scallions, spicy lime-miso vinaigrette
Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
205 Crescent Ave, Avalon
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$3.25
|Iced Coffee
|$3.25
|Bagel Sandwich
|$8.95