Go
Toast

CC Beau

REAL, FAST, & FRESH
Gourmet To-Go
Food for Good,
Your Purchase Gives Back!
100% of Profit goes to Charity

109 Claressa Ave

No reviews yet

Location

109 Claressa Ave

Avalon CA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NDMK Fish House

No reviews yet

high quality local seafood with a casual atmosphere.

The Naughty Fox

No reviews yet

SO FOXING DELICIOUS
You're invited to enjoy our satisfying menu inspired by our seaside locale paired with beachy cocktails.

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

No reviews yet

In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did! Open at 6 am daily.

Coyote Joe's Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston