Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did! Open at 6 am daily.
205 Crescent Ave • $
Location
205 Crescent Ave
Avalon CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
