Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did! Open at 6 am daily.

205 Crescent Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

Milk$3.50
Ice Blended Mocha$6.95
Coffee Toffee Latte$5.75
Smoothie$6.95
Mocha$5.75
Americano$3.25
Tea Latte$5.00
Espresso$3.25
Ice Blended White Chocolate Mocha$6.95
Green Drink - 16 oz Spinach, Kale, Ginger, Pineapple & Banana$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Crescent Ave

Avalon CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
