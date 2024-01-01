Go
Banner picView gallery

The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

110 W Oak St.

Lodi, CA 95240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

110 W Oak St., Lodi CA 95240

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SQZ BURGER - 100 S Sacramento st
orange starNo Reviews
100 South Sacramento Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Nash + Tender Lodi
orange starNo Reviews
123 W Elm St, Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Lodi)
orange starNo Reviews
113 North School Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Lodi Bowling Lounge & Bar - 302 North Sacramento Street
orange starNo Reviews
302 North Sacramento Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Ignis Provisions -
orange starNo Reviews
620 South Sacramento Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
orange star4.6 • 917
315 S Cherokee Ln Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lodi

Jamba - 000592 - Lodi
orange star4.6 • 1,586
2624 W. Kettleman Ln. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
orange star4.7 • 1,541
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Michael David Winery - Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,069
4580 West Highway 12 Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
orange star4.6 • 917
315 S Cherokee Ln Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Lodi - Lodi
orange star4.2 • 617
1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
High Water Brewing - Lodi
orange star4.0 • 104
927 Industrial Way Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lodi

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Oxford Kitchen - Lodi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston