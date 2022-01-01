Go
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)

Historic landmark located in Solomons Island. Offering panoramic views of the Patuxent River

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

14575 Solomons Island Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1589 reviews)

Popular Items

Black and Blue NY Strip$35.00
Blackened New York Strip Steak Topped with Creamy Blue Cheese and Blue Crab
Crab Pretzel$16.00
Soft Pretzel, Crab Dip, Cheddar Cheese
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Haddock
Crab Cake Sandwich$34.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab
Montery Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Fries
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay Hot Sauce, Plain, BBQ, or Old Bay. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch
Crab Dip$16.00
Oven Baked, Bread and Crackers
Bowl of Cream of Crab Soup$9.00
Blue Crab, Sherry and Cream
Haddock Bites$14.00
Bite sized, deep fried haddock served with blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Coconut Smith Island Cake$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14575 Solomons Island Rd

Solomons MD

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

