Go
Toast

The Starlite Room

Starlite Room is a full service restaurant, bar and event center. Celebrating life's special moments.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

3018 Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Flatbread$11.95
Veggie Flatbread$11.95
Haddock Filet$14.95
DINNER Mac & Cheese$12.95
Starlite Burger$13.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$12.95
Spinach Dip$9.95
Burger Wrap$12.95
French Fries$6.95
Fettucinne Alfredo$12.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3018 Lake Rd

Elmira NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boricana

No reviews yet

Our restaurant offers authentic Puerto Rican and Dominican food made with love by our family.

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Finger Lakes House

No reviews yet

Tap room featuring 30 unique beers from New York and a tasty menu of eats!

ILL EAGLE Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston