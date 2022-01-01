Go
The Waffle Taco image

The Waffle Taco

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

28 Reviews

$$

1114 Bell Rd

Antioch, TN 37013

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Mexican Sunrise$11.95
Chorizo, avocado, onions, mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese and habanero sauce. Served with a complementary side of toast or tortillas.
Classic-Breakfast$11.25
Two eggs cook your way. Served with hash browns, two bacon strips or turkey sausage.
Save 20% on Entire Order
SAVE NOW 20% ON YOUR ENTIRE ORDE, When you order on Toast Online Ordering. Use Promo Code SAVE20. Promo Code is case sensitive. PROMO AVAILABLE DURING BUSINESS HOURS ONLY. No valid with any other offers or promotions. Offer may end without prior notice.
Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, roasted onions, tomatoes, cheese and salsa Mexicana.
Hot Chicken & Waffle$11.75
Crispy chicken tender covered in our buffalo sauce. Served with buttermilk Bubble waffles. (Available without sauce)
Side Sweet Plantain$5.25
Steak & Eggs$14.75
Marinated steak, two eggs, with hash brown.
The Work Omelette$11.95
Sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with green or hash browns and a complementary side of toast or tortillas.
Flour Tortilla Taco$2.90
Flour tortilla taco with your choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions.
Morning Waffle Taco$11.75
Our Signature Plate!
A Bubble waffle “taco” filled with scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, bacon, hash browns, cheese, onions & tomatoes. Topped with avocado.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1114 Bell Rd, Antioch TN 37013

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Slim & Husky's

No reviews yet

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

Extreme Hot Wings

No reviews yet

Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray

The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside Grill

No reviews yet

Open Tues-Thurs 4 to 9pm
Friday & Saturday 4 to 9:30pm
Sunday Brunch 10am to 2 pm
Sunday Dinner 5 to 9pm
Closed Monday

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

The Waffle Taco

orange star4.0 • 28 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston