Go
The Wild Hare image

The Wild Hare

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

303 3rd Street

Brookings, SD 57006

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

303 3rd Street, Brookings SD 57006

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Agua Fresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Coteau

No reviews yet

Food Made With LOVE!

Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

The Pheasant is Brookings’ oldest full-service restaurant. Established in 1949, we have been under the same local, family ownership and operation for nearly half a century and three generations! Many of the signature recipes at the Pheasant have been favorites for just as long.
The Pheasant started as a small gas station café on the edge of town and has grown with the Brookings community. We are grateful to our customers, old friends and new, for keeping this local legend alive. Our team is proud to be a part of this iconic institution’s history and we embrace a tradition of consistently excellent food and drinks offered with fresh inspiration and local flair in a setting where you can feel at home.

The Wild Hare

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston