The Wyld
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2740 Livingston AVE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2740 Livingston AVE
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
The Best OF NY Deli Sandwiches, Salads and Breakfast. Made From Scratch and Prepared to Oorder!
Sandfly BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Long Branch
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0301
Nothing Bundt Cakes