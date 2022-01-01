Go
The Derby - Arcadia image
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

The Derby Arcadia

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4703 Reviews

$$$

233 E Huntington Dr

Arcadia, CA 91006

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

233 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia CA 91006

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pieology 8050

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Monrovia

Tokyo Wako

No reviews yet

Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.

VFW POST 2070

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Derby Arcadia

orange star4.5 • 4703 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston