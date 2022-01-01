Go
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking

The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking, a Cajun-Creole inspired restaurant, introduces Southern comfort food to Temple City through our specialty kettle bar. We strive to use quality ingredients and seafood -- delivering the most flavorful dishes to Temple City diners. A beautiful crafted cocktail bar and live musicians create a lively dining experience that welcomes families, dates, business meetings and everything in between.

5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100

CHOWDER FROTS$12.00
Our crispy Cajun Fries and Tater Tots are smothered with The Dive's creamy and chunky homemade clam chowder topped with melted Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, red onion, and diced tomatoes
CIOPPINO$26.00
The ultimate fisherman's stew! Sweet tomato soup featuring flavors of the sea with an assortment of snow crab leg, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, and white fish stewed with a slew of aromatic herbs and spices. Served with linguine
PLASTIC UTENSILS
THE DIVE'S ROASTA$23.50
Linguine tossed in our signature Pan Roast sauce with shrimp, shredded blue crab, mussels, andouille sausage, parmesan cheese, and garnished with basil.
HOUSE PAN ROAST$25.00
Our specialty pan roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with celery, onions, and green bell peppers. Served with your choice of jasmine rice or linguine. House specialty includes blue crab, clams, mussels, andouille sausage and shrimp.
CHEESY SHRIMP AND GRITS$9.00
Creamy country style grits dressed with an Andouille sauce and topped with Jumbo Cajun seasoned shrimp
BOWL OF CLAM CHOWDER$7.00
POPCORN CRAWFISH$10.00
Cajun battered crawfish served with our home made garlic aioli
THE DIVE CHOWDER$21.00
Our signature homemade clam chowder is creamy yet full of flavor. Cooked with blue crab, whole clams, shrimp, and served with oyster crackers.
LOBSTER ROLL$29.50
Lobster meat sautéed in garlic butter filled in between a brioche bun toasted with garlic butter and dressed with mayonnaise inside. Topped off with the Dive's cajun spice and parsley. Served with a side of cajun fries.
5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100

Temple City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
