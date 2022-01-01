Go
The Good Eats Experience

The Good Eats Experience is the premier brand in the Urban Virtual Restaurant scene. We specialize in seafood, soul food and comfort food classics. Our meals are loaded with flavor, dripping with sauce and guaranteed to satisfy. Treat yourself to the Good Eats you deserve.

SEAFOOD

85 Mulberry Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Swedish Meatballs$23.00
Meatballs smothered in a rich and creamy gravy paired with your choice of two sides
Salmon Bites$24.00
Fried Salmon$30.00
Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides
Sauteed Shrimp$25.00
Pan fried jumbo Shrimp topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Wings Combo$18.00
Delicious wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Mac and Cheese$8.00
Chicken and Waffles$20.00
Delicious hot wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce paired with a waffle garnished with your choice of toppings
Roasted Salmon$30.00
Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Fried Chicken Combo$18.00
Fried Shrimp$25.00
Jumbo shrimp fried to perfection topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choices of two sides
Location

85 Mulberry Street

Newark NJ

Sunday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

