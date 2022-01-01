Go
The Sage Mule

Don’t Be a Wise-Ass - Be a Sage Mule!

608 Battleground Ave

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Egg and Cheese Biscuit$4.50
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit$6.50
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit$6.50
Cinnamon Bun Of The Day$4.50
Lemon Berry bun
Sausage Gravy Biscuit$5.00
Sausage Biscuit$4.50
Plain Biscuit$2.50
Original Cinnamon Bun$4.50
Biscotti$0.50
Location

608 Battleground Ave

Greensboro NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
