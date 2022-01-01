Go
The Snug

Come in and enjoy!

1800 15Th Street Suite F • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Miami Vice$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
The Dogs of Summer$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
Tequila & Mezcal$8.00
Single Village Fix$10.00
It might not "fix" all your problems but it won't hurt.
Mezcal, Pineapple, Lime, Absinthe
Kenny Doggins$4.00
All Beef Frank with Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Spicy Brown Mustard
Mojito Caballito$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
Phil Collins$10.00
"Insert drum solo"
Coconut Fat Washed Gin or Vodka, Dry White Wine, Lemon, Fresh Berries
Vodka$8.00
Water
Whiskeys$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Outdoor Seating

Location

1800 15Th Street Suite F

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

