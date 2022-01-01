The Snug
Come in and enjoy!
1800 15Th Street Suite F • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 15Th Street Suite F
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.
University of Beer
Craft beer inspired food brings a truly unique flavor to classic American cuisine
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Come in and enjoy!
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Bawk! is proud to be part of the Urban Roots® family. We are a chicken shop and bar located on R St. in Downtown Sacramento. Come kick it with us and get down with some Urban Roots beer, cocktails and all things chicken.