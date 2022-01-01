Go
Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yuzu Albacore$12.00
Albacore Tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, fried garlic, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, yuzu ponzu, sesame oil
Salmon Rice Bowl$13.50
Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto
Large Poke Bowl$19.50
Miso Soup w Tofu$2.75
Pork Gyoza$6.00
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
Medium Poke Bowl$15.00
Lomi HR$5.00
Salmon, onions, chili oil, soy
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
Small Poke Bowl$10.50
Location

1104 R STREET SUITE 100

SACRAMENTO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
