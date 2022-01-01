Go
The Tipsy Flamingo

Food trailer using wood fired smokers

32512 Road 374

Popular Items

Tipsy's Steak Burger$14.00
Our 1/2lb wood fired Black Angus steak burger, fresh Brioche roll, Tipsy's own burger & fry sauce, spicy or regular pickles, asiago or cheddar cheese, and a side of seasoned fries
Ford's Fantastic Blackened Mahi-Mahi (3 per order)$15.00
Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Rippin' Chickin' Tacos (3 per order)$15.00
Chopped, Marinated & Grilled Chicken with Cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro. scallions, cabbage mix & manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Kids Juice Bags$1.00
Canned Diet Coke$2.00
Big Papi's Carne' Asada (3 per order)$15.00
Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Canned Coke$2.00
Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders (3 per order)$15.00
Tipsy's signature dish! hand battered tenders, served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce, a perfect combination of sweet & spicy! a side of Seasoned Fries for the win, 15-20 min prep time
Tipsy's Signature Pulled Pork$14.00
Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt, grilled over apple wood, piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade Tipsy's BBQ or smoky with a kick BBQ sauces, and a side of chips
Location

Frankford DE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Theatre

Dickens Magic Parlor

Good Earth Market

Restaurant and Market surrounded by gardens with a chef driven menu utilizing our coastal farmers, fishermen, and purveyors. Casual, friendly service paired with an elegant menu.
Craft cocktails and beautiful wine list.

Kristina's Kitchen

Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options!

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

Modern Coastal Italian Cuisine

