Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp and Chef de Cuisine Jong Son feature a playful menu of modern takes on Hong Kong street food, traditional dim sum, and classic Chinese dishes with a global influence. Like many of the team’s favorite restaurants in Hong Kong, Tiger Fork emphasizes family-style plates and the communal dining experience. The beverage program, designed by beverage director Ian Fletcher, showcases unique variations of cocktails using Chinese spirits and traditional herbal tonics and tinctures, designed to have specific wellness properties aimed to help with targeted issues or ailments.

922 N St (rear) NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)

Popular Items

Smashed Cucumber Salad$7.00
garlic, chili, sesame
Eggplant Mapo Tofu$18.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
Pork Ribs$22.00
soy, ginger, Happy Lady Spice
Green Beans$16.00
chili crisp, sesame, scallions, fried shallots,
peanut butter sauce
Combo Fried Rice$19.00
Chinese sausage, prawn, egg, garlic, scallion
Rib Eye Salad$26.00
8-oz Rib-eye, arugula, garlic chive vinaigrette, chili butter, Sichuan peppercorn, pickled onion
Peanut Dan Dan Noodle$16.00
Served chilled
Peanut sesame sauce, white woodear mushrooms, chili oil, wheat noodles
Char Siu Plate$22.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
Tofu Fried Rice$17.00
brined tofu, egg, garlic, scallion
Jah Leung$10.00
sweet garlic soy, youtiao, scallions, rice noodle
*vegan
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

922 N St (rear) NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
