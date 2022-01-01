Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Tin Roof BBQ & Catering

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1541 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101

Lodi CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Water Brewing

No reviews yet

"Dine In" Outside on our Patio or Take Out Service.
Thanks for your support!!

Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

One of Lodi's historic Restaurants.
Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.

Five Window Beer Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pietro’s

No reviews yet

Here at Pietro's Trattoria, authentic Italian cuisine is our history. We use the farm to fork method, with many of our dishes' ingredients coming fresh from the kitchen garden right outside the restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston