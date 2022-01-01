Go
TnT Taqueria

TNT Taqueria offers full flavored dishes, always cooked from scratch using ingredients of the highest integrity. Our locally sourced meats include Northwest ‘St. Helen’s’ Beef, Salmon Creek Farms pork and Northwest raised Draper Valley chicken. These natural and sustainable proteins from our own back yard coupled with five daily made salsas are the foundation for our menu that offers South of the border Taqueria standards all day long!
All menu items are packaged in 98.7% fully compostable containers for safe and sustainable travel. If and when we get our City to phase IV, you can grab a seat at the counter or one of the few tables to hang out and dine with us in house.

2114 N 45th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tortilla Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)$5.50
Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Bacon breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito$9.50
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Single Churro$1.00
TNT house made to order churro dusted with cinnamon sugar
Taco Platter$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
Carne Asada Burrito$10.75
Carne asada with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Al Pastor Burrito$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Location

2114 N 45th Street

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
