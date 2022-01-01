Tops Bar-B-Q
Serving Direct Fire smoked BBQ and Famous Burgers for 70 years
8490 Wilkinson Road
Popular Items
Location
8490 Wilkinson Road
Millington TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pig-N-Whistle - Millington
Come in and enjoy!
King Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Buck's Place
Come in and enjoy!
Lit Cafe & Billiard
Come in and enjoy!