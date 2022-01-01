Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving Direct Fire smoked BBQ and Famous Burgers for 70 years

8490 Wilkinson Road

Popular Items

Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Apple Turnover$1.99
Fried apple turnover
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Party Packs$32.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Sandwich Packs$22.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.
Pork Shoulder by the Pound$12.99
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Pork Shoulder Plate$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Location

8490 Wilkinson Road

Millington TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
