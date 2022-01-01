Go
Toast

Tribos Peri Peri

Halal Peri Peri flavored cuisine serving flame grilled chicken, wings and more

98 HALSEY ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel & Rice Bowl
Bottled Drinks
Chicken & Rice Bowl
See full menu

Location

98 HALSEY ST

NEWARK NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaro's - Broad Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LIT21

No reviews yet

Order Delivery or Curbside Pick-up and enjoy our delicious offerings!

Cloud Market at Gateway

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping by!

NJPAC Concessions

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston