Go
Toast

Triola's Kitchen

Triola's Kitchen is a Personal Chef service company offering prepared meals (individual or family packs), in home cooking services , and catering for events big and small. If there is food involved then you want Chef Frank to make it!

4606 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vodka Ravioli$13.00
Cheese Ravioli in a Vodka Suga Rosa topped with Chicken & Pistachio Nuts.
"Chicken Salad" Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Hard Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chicken Salad (Chicken with celery, red onion, garlic, assorted bells, jalapeno, relish and Mayo). Served with a Ricotta Dressing.
Eggplant Parmesan$12.00
Layer of Breaded Eggplant filled with Marinara, Pesto, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Calories 535, Fat 16g, Protein 30g, Cholesterol 65g, Carb 36g, Sodium 910mg. Weight watchers: 10 points
Crispy Parmesan Eggplant$12.00
Parmesan Crusted Eggplant Sautéed Crispy. Served with Spicy Green Beans.
Turkey Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with
Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points
Turkey Lasagna$12.00
Layer of Pasta filled with Ground Turkey Breast, Pesto, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Calories 322, Fat 11g, Protein 41g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 19g, Sodium 363mg. Weight watchers: 9 point
King Ranch Chicken$13.00
Roasted Pulled Chicken, Corn, Tomatoes, Tortilla Chips and Cheddar Cheese. Calories 332, Fat 4g, Protein 39g, Cholesterol 58mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 545 mg. Weight watchers: 8 points
Protein Pancakes$7.00
2 Pancakes per order: 223 Calories, 2g Fat, 30g Carbs, 5g Fiber, 3g Sugar, 21g Protein
Vegetable Lasagna$12.00
Layers of Thin Sliced Vegetables filled with Sautéed Vegetables, Pesto, Ricotta, Parmesan, Provolone and Mozzarella. Calories 243, Fat 8g, Protein 37g, Cholesterol 37mg, Carb 20g, Sodium 409mg. Weight watchers: 8 points
Puddings$6.00
Calories 62, Fat 0g, Protein 4g, Cholesterol 2mg, Carb 9g, Sodium 141mg. Weight watchers: 2 points
See full menu

Location

4606 N Main St

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tall Texan II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Canary Café

No reviews yet

A neighborhood café providing fresh made pastries, locally sourced ingredients, & specialty coffee.

Space Cowboy HTX

No reviews yet

Bar & Lounge

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston