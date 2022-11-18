Hughies - N Main St 4721 N Main St Suite A
4721 N Main St Suite A
Houston, TX 77009
Appetizers
Traditional Spring Rolls
Cold cut shrimp and pork with vermicelli, fresh lettuce, mint, served with peanut sauce.
Tofu Spring Rolls
Pan seared spicy tofu with vermicelli, fresh lettuce, mint and served with peanut sauce.
Vietnamese Eggrolls
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
Vegetarian Eggrolls
Crispy tofu & vegetable eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and vegetarian sauce.
Crispy Dumplings
Crispy pork dumplings served with chili lime soy sauce.
Steamed Dumplings
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
Calamari
Lightly battered and fried calamari served with our house lime pepper sauce.
Sweet Chili Wings
Crispy hand battered wings topped with sweet chili sauce
BBQ Wings
Crispy hand battered wings topped with BBQ sauce
Naked Basil Wings
Crispy naked wings tossed in our signature basil sauce.
Banh Mi
Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Grilled Beef Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Tofu Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Sauteed Beef Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Sauteed Chicken Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Shaking Chicken Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Shaking Tofu Banh Mi
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Baskets
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty grilled topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, served with side of aioli and fries.
Hughie's Burger
Fresh beef patty grilled topped with fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, served with side of aioli and fries.
Rice Platters
Grilled Pork Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Chicken Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Beef Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Sauteed Chicken Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Sauteed Beef Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Tofu Rice Platter
Steamed rice served with your choice of protein, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and vegetarian sauce.
Fried Rice
Shaking Beef Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Shrimp Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Chicken Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Tofu Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Pork Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Beef Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Tofu Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Sauteed Beef Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Sauteed Chicken Fried Rice
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Fried Rice (No Protein)
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Vermicelli Bowls
Shaking Beef Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Shaking Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Shaking Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Shaking Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Beef Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Sauteed Beef Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Sauteed Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Veggie Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Grilled Salmon Vermicelli
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Specialty
Shaking Beef Specialty
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Shaking Shrimp Specialty
Wok cooked shrimp served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Shaking Chicken Specialty
Wok cooked chicken cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Shaking Tofu Specialty
Wok cooked spicy lemongrass tofu served with steamed or brown rice, Vietnamese kale salad & our vegetarian sauce.
Country Fried Steak
Handbattered crispy filet mignon, smoothered in sausage bacon gravy & served with garlic mashed potatoes and Vietnamese kale salad.
Grilled Salmon Specialty
Grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes top with sausage bacon gravy and Vietnamese kale salad.
Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Specialty
Pan seared lemongrass tofu sauteed with sliced jalapenos, bell pepper, onion and served with steamed or brown rice, Vietnamese kale salad & our vegetarian sauce.
Sauteed Vegetables Specialty
Pan seared lemongrass tofu sauteed with a mix of Yu Choy, Broccoli, Napa Cabbage served with steamed or brown rice & our vegetarian sauce.
Kale Salad
Shaking Beef Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Chicken Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Tofu Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Pork Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Beef Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Tofu Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Sauteed Beef Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Sauteed Chicken Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Kale Salad (No Protein)
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Kale Salad
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Kids Menu
Kids Fried Dumplings
4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side
Kids Steam Dumplings
4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side
Kids Tenders
Crispy tenders served with your choice of side
Kids Fried Shrimp
Crispy shrimp served with your choice of side
Kids Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp served with your choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Warm toasted burger bun with American cheese served with a side of fries
Dessert
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
Gram cracker crust, chocolate, cream cheese filling crusted with pecans and topped with caramel.
Vietnamese Coffee Tiramisu
**CONTAINS ALCOHOL** Mascarpone base with heavy cream featuring lady fingers dipped in a mix of our house made slow drip Vietnamese coffee with Kahlua and spiced Rum
Sides
Side of Fried Rice
Side of Fries
Side of Steamed Vegetables
Side of Kale Salad
Side Eggroll
Side Vegetarian Eggroll
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Vermicelli
Side of Steamed Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Side Pate
Side Egg
Side Baguette
Side Bacon (5pcs)
Beverages
Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Thai Tea
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Vietnamese Coffee
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
Hopped Sparkling Water
Topo Chico
St. Arnold Root Beer
Hot Green Tea
Milk
Cup of Water
Cup of Ice
Quart of Iced Tea
01. Lakewood Lager
02. Flensburger Pils
03. Stesi Pivo Pilz
04. Klaus Dirndl
05. Klaus Wanderlust
06. Cruz Blanca La Floridita
07. Real Ale Cosmic Prairie
08. Parish SIPS
09. Austin EC Cherry Lime
10. Bishop Ciderdaze
11. Outer Range Hang Time
12. BaaBaa Premonition
13. Bad Astronaut Phaser Fight
14. Gigantic Hipster Cowboy
15. Lone Pint Yellow Rose
16. The Veil Broz Night Out
17. St. Arnold French Press
18. Wiseacre Gotta Get Up to Come Down
Budlight
Dos XX
House Red Cabernet
Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir
Santa Julia Malbec Reserva
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
High Heaven Red Blend
House White Chardonnay
Fire Road SB
La Fiera Pinot Grigio
August Kesseler Riesling
J.P. Chenet Brut
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're a Vietnamese American craft beer bar! Good eats be it traditional Vietnamese food or simply a basket of chicken tenders
4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston, TX 77009