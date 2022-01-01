Truth Breakfast Bar and Grill
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
No reviews yet
214 Banks Crossing
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
214 Banks Crossing, Fayetteville GA 30214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs
No Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurant
Peach Cobbler Cafe Fayetteville
No Reviews
405 Pavillion Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant