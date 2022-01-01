Go
Toast

Tuckerbox

coffee - espresso - authentic turkish cuisine

1 S. Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1857 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Sandwich$11.99
homemade falafel made with organic turkish chickpeas, celery, parsley, onion, garlic, and tahini, served on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, onion, tomato, & pickled red cabbage
Latte$3.15
Plain Scramble$9.99
three farm fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, served with toast and home fries
Döner Kebab$12.99
marinated lamb & beef slow roasted on vertical rotisserie, sliced thin to serve on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled red cabbage, served with side of yogurt sauce
Spice Roasted Chicken$11.99
very flavorful house marinated chicken, full of turkish herbs and spices, oven roasted and julienne cut, served on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled red cabbage, served with side of yogurt sauce
Lavash Bread$1.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Falafel APP$9.99
homemade croquette of organic turkish chickpeas blended with garden fresh celery, parsley, onion, garlic, tahini, house blend of 12 spices, served with our yogurt sauce
Chicken Shish Kebab$19.99
chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
Large Meze Platter$19.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1 S. Main Street

White River Junction VT

Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chef and Butcher

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

No reviews yet

A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!

Lui Lui

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar
Family owned since 1991
Award winning Italian!

Bright Side Brewing, LLC

No reviews yet

Good Beer, Good Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston