Turmeric House

We are pleased to introduce “ Turmeric House “ with a new taste which is reflective of unique Royal Indian & Nepalese exotic Indian gourmet experience from different parts of India & Himalayan region Nepal with modern touch.
Our extensive menu represents adventurous curries and tandoori dishes from our own unique collection from their region and origin.
The founders of Turmeric house strive for constant perfection and innovation. Our partners well experienced executive chefs, and staff take tremendous pride and pleasure in creating and serving every meal and an experience to go with it. The heart of business is devotion to authentic, freshly prepared Indian & Nepali Cuisine are paired with the finest selection of wines and liquors from around the world and support local farm business.

428 Washington St

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$3.95
Garlic flavor unleavened flour bread.
Chicken Korma$15.95
Popular Muglai dish, typically made from cream based cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and onion paste simmered with dry fenugreek & garam masala. Served with Basmati Rice .
Basmati rice$3.95
Saffron flavored rice.
Vegetable Pakora$5.95
Potatoes, onion, carrot, Spinach, chickpea flour & roasted spices
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Dices boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce flavored with dry fenugreek & butter masala. Served with Basmati rice.
Naan$2.95
Unleavened flour bread baked in charcoal tandoor.
Shaag Paneer$13.95
Spinach cooked with cottage cheese, cream & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
Butter Chicken$13.95
Tender boneless chicken roasted in tandoor and simmered with cream, tomato sauce, honey & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Turnover stuffed with potatoes, green peas ,turmeric and spices.
Mango Lassi$3.95
428 Washington St

Weymouth MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
