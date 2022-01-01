Tuscan Bistro
Our food is crafted with only the freshest ingredients.
Dine in, take out, or let us cater your next event!
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4
Popular Items
Location
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4
Sewell NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Wing Kitchen
Enjoy the fresh flavors from Food Network's Chopped Champ Timothy Witcher!
Fat Jack’s BBQ
Real Hickory Smoked BBQ at Its best!
Witcher's Kitchen
Order online or by phone. Pick up or delivery.
The Wing Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!