Toast

Tuscan Bistro

Our food is crafted with only the freshest ingredients.
Dine in, take out, or let us cater your next event!

475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4

Popular Items

Caprese$13.00
Ripe tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted peppers
Large Red Pizza$13.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
Fra Diavolo$17.00
Cheesesteak$9.00
French Fries$4.00
Tilapia Francese$26.00
With crabmeat
Peanut Butter Xplosion$8.00
Carbonara$17.00
Sauteed bacon, onions and peas in a cream and cheese sauce
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Location

Sewell NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
