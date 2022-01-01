Go
Toast

Two Hands

Come in and enjoy!!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

74 Bleecker St • $

Avg 4.3 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
Breakfast Roll$13.50
scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, pickled shallots, watercress, sriracha aioli on a potato roll with a side salad
Lemongrass Pulled Pork Bowl$15.50
lemongrass pulled pork with seasoned farro, summer slaw, kale, avocado, scallions & lemongrass aioli
Smashed Avocado$12.00
smashed avocado on sourdough with pickled shallots, pepitas, seasame seeds & pickled chilli
Pulled Chicken Bowl$17.00
green goddess dressing, kale, pickled crunchy veg, cherry tomato, jerk sweet potato, avocado, seeds [gf]
Zoe's Market Bowl$16.50
two eggs any style with avocado, watercress, roast tomato, sweet potato, beet relish, and quinoa [gf]
Banana Bread$9.00
gluten-free banana bread with espresso mascarpone, toasted buckwheat & honey
Brassicas Salad$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken salad, pistachio, homemade spicy mango chutney, arugula & avocado on multigrain sourdough with side salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

74 Bleecker St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rubirosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Mulino - New York Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Taco Shop

No reviews yet

We’ve taken a pillar of Mexican street food and elevated it to new gastronomical heights.Experience a taste of Mexico like no other in NYC. Phone (212) 675-1955

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston