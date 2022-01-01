Greenwich Village cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Greenwich Village
More about Kubeh
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Labneh
|$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
|Hanger Steak
|$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
|Shawarma Plate
|$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
More about Maman University Place
Maman University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Irving Farm New York
Irving Farm New York
78 West 3rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^
|$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa