Greenwich Village cafés you'll love

Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Labneh$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
Hanger Steak$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
Shawarma Plate$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
Banner pic

 

Irving Farm New York

78 West 3rd St, New York

Avg 3.7 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
