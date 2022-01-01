Go
Toast

Ultimate Burger

All Ultimate Burgers are prepared from scratch daily using only the finest Local, Hawaiian ingredients..Fresh ground, grass fed, hand Formed Big Island Beef with no hormones or antibiotics, daily baked local Brioche buns, local fresh veggies (organic whenever possible), Ultimate French Fries are fresh cut daily and prepared the way the French intended (double blanched) and seasoned with fresh, fine chopped organic thyme and parsley, kosher salt and served with our house made Aioli dipping sauce. House made Lemonade to wash down the deliciousness! We also offer Vegetarian, Gluten & Keto friendly. Come by & see us!

HAMBURGERS

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1969 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Salad - Large$9.99
Organic & local mixed greens, local tomato, english cucumber, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, macadamia nuts, served with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette. Add a patty or fish for more flavor!
Spicy Lava Burger$11.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted tillamook pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.
Double-Decker$12.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, two fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, two slices of melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Ultimate Hamburger$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Organic Black Bean Burger$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, house-made black bean, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce (mayo base) and seasoned with salt & pepper. ** VEGAN without bun&sauce**
Kid Slider$3.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, 3 oz fresh ground, grass fed, Big Island beef patty, slice of tillamook cheddar cheese. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Fresh cut daily "Big Daddy" Idaho potatoes, seasoned with finely chopped organic thyme, parsley and kosher salt. Served with our housemade aioli dipping sauce.
Extra Ultimate Aioli$0.96
Garlic Aioli$0.99
Mayonnaise based garlic aioli! Recipe= SECRET...
Ultimate Cheeseburger$9.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harbor House Kona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

No reviews yet

Local and American style cuisine

Champy's

No reviews yet

Find us Monday through Friday from 4:30 am to 8:30 am below Kealakehe High School on Ane K Highway with $5 bentos, musubis, and drinks. From 11am to 4pm, find us at Keauhou Harbor serving snacks made in Hawaii.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston