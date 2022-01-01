Ultimate Burger

All Ultimate Burgers are prepared from scratch daily using only the finest Local, Hawaiian ingredients..Fresh ground, grass fed, hand Formed Big Island Beef with no hormones or antibiotics, daily baked local Brioche buns, local fresh veggies (organic whenever possible), Ultimate French Fries are fresh cut daily and prepared the way the French intended (double blanched) and seasoned with fresh, fine chopped organic thyme and parsley, kosher salt and served with our house made Aioli dipping sauce. House made Lemonade to wash down the deliciousness! We also offer Vegetarian, Gluten & Keto friendly. Come by & see us!



HAMBURGERS

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112 • $$