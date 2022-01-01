Go
Toast

Urban Hang Suite

Great Food, Warm Inviting Atmosphere, and Dope People!!

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

304 E. Broad St

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

The Vibe$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
Fresh Brewed Coffee$1.75
B.L.T.$5.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a buttery croissant
Lox Bagel$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
Cold Brew$3.50
Iced Latte$3.50
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Pork or turkey bacon, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice
Latte$3.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Pork, turkey, or vegan sausage, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

304 E. Broad St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

