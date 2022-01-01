Go
Toast

Urban Taco

A high energy eatery where you build your own tacos, burritos, bowls & quesadillas. You bet we also have craft beer and wine
!

1617 S US41 Byp

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHIPS & QUESO$4.90
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of Urban taco creamy queso
BOWL$9.95
Build a bowl with choice of grain, beans, proteins, veggies, and fresh ingredients
QUESADILLA$8.95
Build your own cheese quesadilla with choice of protein and ingredients
BURRITO$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito
FRESH CHIPS$1.95
Order of fresh fried tortilla chips (does NOT include Queso, Salsa, etc.)
KICKIN SHRIMP TACO$3.95
Taco with lightly battered fried Gulf Shrimp, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, Urban Taco Kickin Sauce
CHIPS & GUAC$4.95
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of house made fresh guacamole
TACO$3.95
Build your own taco with choice of ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
URBAN TACO$3.95
Taco with slow roasted pork carnitas, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, fresh house made pico de galls, and urban guac sauce
NACHOS$8.95
Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, and other ingredients. Nacho Libre!
See full menu

Location

1617 S US41 Byp

Venice FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Chicago Beef

No reviews yet

"IF YOU LIKE OUR BEEF, YOU'LL LOVE OUR WEINERS"

Blu Island Bistro

No reviews yet

A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering

VFW 8118

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yummies Donuts & BBQ

No reviews yet

Bakery Cafe that also smokes BBQ. Our Sticky Pig Pulled Pork Sandwich is served on a Glazed Cinnamon Bun Donut and was made famous by Food Network Magazine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston