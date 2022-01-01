Go
  • Ogden
  • UTOG Brewing Company

UTOG Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy some amazing food and craft beer!

2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Popular Items

HALF PHILLY$11.00
BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE BITES$12.35
Home-made creamy Mac and cheese bites hand-battered and fried then topped with honey stung sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
UTOG BURGER$16.50
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPOUTS$11.35
Fried and halved topped with balsamic reduction and lemon juice.
FISH AND CHIPS$16.50
KID'S CHICKEN$8.00
VEGGIE TOG$15.00
WINGS$13.00
SALMON SALAD$22.00
Seared or blackened with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, grilled asparagus and citrus vinaigrette.
WEDGE SALAD$12.35
Location

2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Ogden UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
