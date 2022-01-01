Go
Valley grub image

Valley grub

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

707 N Clay St

Midland, TX 79701

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

707 N Clay St, Midland TX 79701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gerardos Casita

No reviews yet

Serving West Texas since 1977
Your local Tex-Mex cuisine made fresh daily
Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2007 North Big Spring Street, Midland, TX, 79707

Mr. Chip's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Valley grub

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston